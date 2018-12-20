Dr. Menhem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariam Menhem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariam Menhem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Menhem works at
Locations
1
SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic165 CORPORATE DR, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 360-3755Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
New Orleans East Hospital5620 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 592-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- New Orleans East Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good very focused! Well educated and knows her field. Pleasant person!
About Dr. Mariam Menhem, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
