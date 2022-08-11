Dr. Mariam Latif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Latif, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariam Latif, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Alphacare Medical Center1865 Lockeway Dr Ste 603, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Directions (770) 752-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latif puts in the time and effort needed to understand my needs! She is kind, professional and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Mariam Latif, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265409007
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latif speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.