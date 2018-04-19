Dr. Mariam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariam Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Pinnacle Health Internal Medicine Associates810 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 614-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have a great deal of confidence in Dr. Khan and appreciate the way she interacts with me both in the office and via the portal.
About Dr. Mariam Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Urdu
- 1346411824
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Khan works at
