Dr. Mariam Khan, MD

Rheumatology
12 years of experience
Dr. Mariam Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Khan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521

  Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Dec 15, 2022
    An excellent Doctor. Took the time to discuss my situation, answered all our questions, was on top of the diagnosis and recommended a good course of follow up action. Highly recommended.
    About Dr. Mariam Khan, MD

    Rheumatology
    12 years of experience
    English
    1225317464
    Education & Certifications

    SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

