Overview

Dr. Mariam Hasan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College in Pakistan and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at Innovi Healthcare Inc in Bellflower, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.