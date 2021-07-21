Dr. Mariam Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mariam Hameed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.
Clearway Pain Solutions - Columbia5500 Knoll North Dr, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (855) 527-7246
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recommend Dr. Hameed unequivocally and enthusiastically. She has been the only pain management physician who has helped to greatly reduce the constant pain I've had since spine surgery (with implants) five years ago. I appreciate that she takes a measured, incremental, very methodical approach to patient care, rather than just prescribe drugs or jump immediately to an expensive procedure. Her clinical skills are excellent and she is the most personable, friendly, and truly caring physician I've met in a long time. She is patient, answers questions honestly and thoroughly, and takes time to really listen. She is complemented by an awesome support staff as well, and I commend all of them.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1639333644
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.