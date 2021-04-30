Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University Hospitals and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Ghobriel works at
Locations
Eatontown Office1001 W Main St Ste A, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-0102
Freehold Office800 W Main St Ste 111, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-0102Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mariam Ghobriel, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225040397
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp UMDNJ-RWJMS
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Ain Shams University Hospitals
- Ain Shams University
