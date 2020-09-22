Dr. Mariam Fayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Fayek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine100 Dudley St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7953
- Kent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After a terrible experience with my first GI, we found Dr Fayek... she's so smart, sweet, and understanding to my needs. Highly recommended
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316997588
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fayek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fayek has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fayek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fayek speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fayek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fayek.
