Dr. Mariam Eid, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariam Eid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Locations
IU Health Arnett , IN5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate and understanding. She is a great doctor. She was supposed to deliver my daughter. After getting halfway through my pregnancy I was abruptly passed off to another OB that I had never met before. I was led to believe all along that she would be delivering her. As it turns out she was having a baby of her own. This was news to me, as I didn't even know that she was pregnant. It was never communicated to me. This is the only reason that I gave 4 stars instead of 5. Communication is key. Other than this I would very highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mariam Eid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861522005
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.