Dr. Mariam Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariam Aziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariam Aziz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
I am very satisfied with my medical care provider
About Dr. Mariam Aziz, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1891954491
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.