Dr. Mariam Amiri, DPM
Dr. Mariam Amiri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Locations
Loma Linda Ambulatory Surgical Center11332 Mountain View Ave Ste A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 796-3707
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent I’ve been with Dr Amiri little over two years now thank to her I’m still walking on two feet. When other doctors told me my only option was amputation, she not only saved my foot but continues to check in with me and my condition. She is exceptional Doctor and wonderful person who truly cares about her patients
About Dr. Mariam Amiri, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093826539
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
