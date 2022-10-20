Overview

Dr. Mariali Garcia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.