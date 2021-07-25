Overview

Dr. Marialena Bucca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.