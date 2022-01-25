Dr. Mariah Pate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariah Pate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariah Pate, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
ENT Associates- Clearwater1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 791-1368
Ear Nose and Throat Associates501 Dr Mlk Jr St # S, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 273-8500
Bardmoor8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 397-8551
ENT Associates- St. Pete6540 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 791-1368
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! Took the required time to discuss my problem and scheduled a minor procedure promptly. I highly recommend Dr. Pate and the office staff is great.
About Dr. Mariah Pate, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700140639
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
