Overview

Dr. Mariah Pate, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Pate works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL, Largo, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.