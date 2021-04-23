Overview

Dr. Mariaelena Gonzalez-Sozer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Gonzalez-Sozer works at MariaElena Gonzalez-Sozer, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.