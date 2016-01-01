Overview

Dr. Mariada George, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. George works at Panhandle Pediatrics in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.