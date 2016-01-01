Dr. Mariada George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariada George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariada George, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Panhandle Pediatrics1500 S Coulter St Ste 1, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mariada George, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275543001
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
