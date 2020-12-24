Dr. Zarzour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We traveled from Los Angeles, CA to Houston, TX to see Dr. Zarzour. She is an exceptional doctor. Incredibly compassionate and explained everything to us in detail. She helped us understand what exactly is going on with our rare type of cancer. She never once rushed us. My husband had to go in in person I however could not because of covid. I was able to attend via video. She still ensured that I had all of my questions answered. She took the fact that we had traveled so far into consideration. My husband had his appointment, scan and blood work scheduled all on the same day without us even requesting it. I can't express how happy we are with Dr. Zarzour. She gave us confidence in the fight we are about to journey on. She was God sent.
About Dr. Maria Zarzour, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396987756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Medical Oncology
