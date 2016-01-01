Overview

Dr. Maria Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Amani Womens Wellness in Canton, OH with other offices in Bayou La Batre, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.