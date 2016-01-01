Dr. Maria Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Yates, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health & Sciences Center - Houston, TX
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 1130, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 317-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 985-1432Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hc Medical Doctors, PA11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kingwood1330 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 343-3634Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston3320 Broadway St Ste 126, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 805-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- University Of Texas Health & Sciences Center - Houston, TX
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
