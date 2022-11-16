Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Yaldo works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Dermatology - Southfield26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 833-8160Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaldo?
Once she actually comes in the room it was so fast I thought maybe I didn't even need to go.
About Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1154701712
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaldo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yaldo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaldo works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.