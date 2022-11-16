See All Dermatologists in Southfield, MI
Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI. 

Dr. Yaldo works at Franklin Dermatology - Southfield in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin Dermatology - Southfield
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 833-8160
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Rash
Melanoma Screening
Hives
Rash
Melanoma Screening

Hives Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Once she actually comes in the room it was so fast I thought maybe I didn't even need to go.
    Kiana G — Nov 16, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD.

    About Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Female
    Gender
    • 1154701712
    NPI Number
