Dr. Maria Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.
Locations
Lisa Larkin, MD & Associates, a Ms.Medicine Practice3908 MIAMI RD, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 760-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Wright for several years now. Had I not been in her care, I’m not sure if I would have found out about having thyroid cancer and then later heart issues resulting in having a thyroidectomy and triple bypass later. She referred me to the best dr’s to deal with both. If she has an inkling of concern, I listen to her. Honestly, if I didn’t, I may not be here today. Ever thankful for having her on my side!
About Dr. Maria Wright, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962491126
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
