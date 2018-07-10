Dr. Maria Woodward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Woodward, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Woodward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan1000 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 764-5106
Michigan Sinus at Livonia Center for Specialty Care19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 111, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7811
University of Michigan Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 305-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I received excellent care from Dr. Woodward! She is incredibly kind and patient. My cataract surgery was very successful and I am grateful for her knowledge.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1992833248
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Yale University
