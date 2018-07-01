Dr. Maria Wittkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Wittkopf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Wittkopf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Wittkopf works at
Locations
1
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2530
2
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 259-2530
- 3 800 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2530
4
Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 1, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 259-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
she is kind considerate and caring. She tried a number of remedies before devising the appropriate solution which worked great. I liked the personal touch of her calling me directly.
About Dr. Maria Wittkopf, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Bulgarian
- 1598806929
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittkopf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittkopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittkopf works at
Dr. Wittkopf has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittkopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wittkopf speaks Bulgarian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittkopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.