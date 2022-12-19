Overview

Dr. Maria Wilson, MD is a Neuroscientist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Cadiz School of Medicine - Cadiz, Spain and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Wilson works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.