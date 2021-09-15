Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Whitney, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Whitney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Whitney works at
Locations
Sage Medicine PA4114 Pond Hill Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 396-6378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad to have Dr. Whitney as my ophthalmologist. She is one of the most compassionate and caring doctors I have ever met. I was so impressed on my first and subsequent visits as to how knowledgable she is, and yet humble. She takes the time to listen to the patient and then fully explains any conditions and treatment options. I have been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, which causes very dry eyes. It was so refreshing to find that Dr. Whitney is very familiar with the condition. I am now using eye drops made from my own plasma and my eyes have never felt better. Thank you Dr. Whitney!
About Dr. Maria Whitney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376720730
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitney works at
Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.