Dr. Maria Westerink, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vrije Universiteit At Amsterdam, Netherlands and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Westerink works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Gonorrhea Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • Female
    • 1508851015
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York (SUNY)
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York (SUNY)
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York (SUNY)
    • Vrije Universiteit At Amsterdam, Netherlands
    • Internal Medicine
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Maria Westerink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westerink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westerink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westerink works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Westerink’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

