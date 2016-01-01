Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner-Wasik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Wroclaw Medical Academy and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Werner-Wasik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werner-Wasik?
About Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1467476713
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Academy of Medicine of Wroclaw
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Wroclaw Medical Academy
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner-Wasik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner-Wasik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner-Wasik works at
Dr. Werner-Wasik speaks Polish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner-Wasik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner-Wasik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner-Wasik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner-Wasik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.