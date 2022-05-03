See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ashburn, VA
Internal Medicine
Dr. Maria Wasique, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Wasique works at Virginia Medical Center in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ashburn Sterling Doctors
    21785 Filigree Ct Ste 215, Ashburn, VA 20147

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Immunization Administration
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Immunization Administration
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Immunization Administration
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 03, 2022
    I switched from my old primary care Dr. when I moved to Ashburn. I was not disappointed. She works with you about your health and makes appropriate suggestions and puts you at ease. She spends a lot of time with you and always asks if you have additional questions. The receptionist is also very kind and professional. I highly recommend this Physician.
    Ski — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Wasique, MD

    Internal Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1700811239
    Education & Certifications

    University of Oklahoma
    Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Maria Wasique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasique has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasique works at Virginia Medical Center in Ashburn, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wasique’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

