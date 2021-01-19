Overview

Dr. Maria Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at SNAPCARE CLINIC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.