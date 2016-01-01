Overview

Dr. Maria Viscuso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Arlington, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Viscuso works at Primary Medical Care in North Arlington, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

