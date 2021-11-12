Dr. Villafuerte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Villafuerte, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Villafuerte, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Villafuerte works at
Locations
Tri-county Preventive Medicine31500 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 422-9340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a provider and a patient of mine that I've worked with for four months was evaluated by Dr. Villafuerte. The evaluation was remarkably well done and accurate. Getting any kind of adequate evaluation is very hard to come by.
About Dr. Maria Villafuerte, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
