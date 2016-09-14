Overview

Dr. Maria Velasco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro and Jackson County Hospital District.



Dr. Velasco works at MDVIP - Victoria, Texas in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.