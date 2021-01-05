Dr. Maria Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Vega, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Maria J. Vega M.d.p.a.717 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 307A, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-7330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc, best psychiatrist I've seen so far. It's so convenient to see her through skype especially with COVID. Really has helped me pull threw this year.
About Dr. Maria Vega, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.