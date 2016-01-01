See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD

Emergency Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Vasilyadis works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Opioid Withdrawal
Ventricular Fibrillation
Detoxification Evaluation
Opioid Withdrawal
Ventricular Fibrillation

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1659565836
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasilyadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vasilyadis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vasilyadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vasilyadis works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Vasilyadis’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasilyadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasilyadis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasilyadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasilyadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

