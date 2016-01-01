Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasilyadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Vasilyadis works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasilyadis?
About Dr. Maria Vasilyadis, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1659565836
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasilyadis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vasilyadis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vasilyadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasilyadis works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasilyadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasilyadis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasilyadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasilyadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.