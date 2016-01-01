Overview

Dr. Maria Vaccari, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vaccari works at Bay Family Medicine in East Islip, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.