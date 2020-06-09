Dr. Maria Tulpan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tulpan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Maria Tulpan, MD
Dr. Maria Tulpan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Tulpan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tulpan works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates - 480 Second Avenue480 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-9025
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insulin Pump Therapy
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tulpan?
Highly recommend Dr. Maria Tulpan , arrived on time to my appointment and I was seen promptly. The Dr and all her staff were great , very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Maria Tulpan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French, Italian and Romanian
- 1598766560
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Med
- Jacobi Med Center a Einsteincoll Med
- Jacobi Med Center
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tulpan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tulpan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tulpan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tulpan works at
Dr. Tulpan has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tulpan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tulpan speaks French, Italian and Romanian.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Tulpan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tulpan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tulpan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tulpan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.