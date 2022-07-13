Overview

Dr. Maria Trirogoff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.



Dr. Trirogoff works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.