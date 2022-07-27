Dr. Maria Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
William J Lloyd Jr MD1865 Plumas St Ste 1, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 786-7440
Renown Medical Group Womens Health10085 Double R Blvd Ste 255, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5000
Reno Ob.gyn. Group Inc.343 Elm St Ste 307, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 688-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
She really listens, and is responsive and helps out when there is a critical need. She is nice and also brisk. The briskness does not bother me, she is extremely nice and knowledgeable. I have difficult issues and she is totally engaged in helping.
About Dr. Maria Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700083201
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.