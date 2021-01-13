Overview

Dr. Maria Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Maria E Torres MD in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.