Dr. Maria Tria Tirona, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Tria Tirona, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 Hal Greer Blvd Ste G-500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tirona is a life-saver and a wonderful oncologist. She advised me at first that she could not cure me but could make me live longer. She is wonderful and has made me a survivor of kidney cancer.
About Dr. Maria Tria Tirona, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154381796
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
