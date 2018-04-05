Dr. Maria Thorne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Thorne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Thorne, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Thorne works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Genetic Testing Laboratory1428 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5288
Development Disabilities Center1000 10th Ave # 2M, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-6230Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think is the best! Al though she has a lot of work she has a deep understanding of her patients and help them to improve in life.
About Dr. Maria Thorne, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
