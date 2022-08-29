Overview

Dr. Maria Thomas-John, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Thomas-John works at Premier Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.