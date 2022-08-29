Dr. Maria Thomas-John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas-John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Thomas-John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Thomas-John, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Thomas-John works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center122 Wyoming St Ste 120, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas-John?
Everyone is very efficient and nice
About Dr. Maria Thomas-John, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285847855
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Kettering Medical Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas-John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas-John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas-John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas-John works at
Dr. Thomas-John has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas-John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas-John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas-John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas-John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas-John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.