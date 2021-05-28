Dr. Maria Theodoulou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodoulou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Theodoulou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Theodoulou, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Theodoulou works at
Locations
Ny0h Petct Imaging400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 1, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-0044
NYOH- Hudson69 Prospect Ave, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 822-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T has previously worked @ Sloan Kettering and still has a slew of connections within the NCI. If you are diagnosed w/ breast cancer she is THE oncologist that you should have on your care team. She is caring, her team is wonderful and she is current in all the new treatment methods. This is important as not all oncologists are using the current research. All your questions are answered. Because of chemo brain, I normally came in w/ a little notebook of questions/concerns & I never felt as I was being rushed. She works out of 2 offices: Albany & Hudson.
About Dr. Maria Theodoulou, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720174055
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodoulou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodoulou accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodoulou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodoulou has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodoulou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodoulou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodoulou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodoulou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodoulou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.