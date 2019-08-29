Overview

Dr. Maria Szmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lodz and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Szmidt works at Szmidt Maria MD, Family Practice in San Diego, CA with other offices in South San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.