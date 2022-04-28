See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Maria Suurna, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (310)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Suurna, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Suurna works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Sleep Apnea and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Sleep Apnea
Chronic Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Sleep Apnea
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Lacrimal Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 310 ratings
    Patient Ratings (310)
    5 Star
    (273)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 28, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Suurna has been a very positive one. My only regret is that she will soon be leaving Weill Cornell so that I will be unable to consult with her further on my procedure.
    — Apr 28, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Suurna, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609095918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital, University Of Cincinnati
    Internship
    • University Hospital, University Of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Suurna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suurna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suurna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suurna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suurna works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Suurna’s profile.

    Dr. Suurna has seen patients for Throat Pain, Sleep Apnea and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suurna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    310 patients have reviewed Dr. Suurna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suurna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suurna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suurna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

