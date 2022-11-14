Dr. Maria Suescum-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suescum-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Maria Suescum-Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Luis Razetti and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Broward Stork OB/GYN260 SW 84th Ave Ste D, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-7036Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maria Alejandra Suescum-Diaz was very professional and has great experience . She listened to my concerns and was very helpful. Dr. Maria is bilingual, Spanish/English. The staff was courteous and the office has a pleasant environment. I highly recomend her because of her excellent credentials, profesionalism , kindness, sensitivity and experience.
About Dr. Maria Suescum-Diaz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suescum-Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suescum-Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suescum-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suescum-Diaz has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suescum-Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suescum-Diaz speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Suescum-Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suescum-Diaz.
