Overview

Dr. Maria Suescum-Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Luis Razetti and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Suescum-Diaz works at Broward Stork OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.