Dr. Maria Streck, MD
Dr. Maria Streck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Streck, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Streck works at
MUSC Health Primary Care - Ben Sawyer1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Maria Streck, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114963188
- UT Memphis
- UT Memphis
- UT Memphis
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Streck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Streck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Streck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streck works at
Dr. Streck has seen patients for Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Streck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.