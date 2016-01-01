Overview

Dr. Maria Streck, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Streck works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Ben Sawyer in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.