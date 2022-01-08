Dr. Steriu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Steriu, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Steriu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Steriu works at
Locations
Central Counties Health Centers Inc2239 E COOK ST, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 788-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly cordial Concerned and gives detailed Information on decision of treatment Her nurse Jerry is efficient and very curious as well
About Dr. Maria Steriu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1386168391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steriu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steriu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steriu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steriu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steriu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steriu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.