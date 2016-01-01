See All Pediatricians in Abington, PA
Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Stefurak works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 Old York Rd Ste 2, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Stefurak?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stefurak to family and friends

Dr. Stefurak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Stefurak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD.

About Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Ukrainian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083603740
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Residency
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefurak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stefurak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stefurak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stefurak works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stefurak’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefurak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefurak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefurak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefurak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.