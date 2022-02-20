Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Stapfer works at
Locations
Keck Hospital of USC1510 San Pablo St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5908
- 2 2151 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5830
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5830
USC Healthcare Center1450 San Pablo St Ste 6200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maria made surgery on my stomach using robotic technology. She removed a tumor that was believed to be at a pre-cancer stage. She saved my life by removing it. She carefully chose words and descriptions, when I and my husband asked her multiple questions on the procedure and expectations around it. We are very happy that she and her great team made an excellent job! She is also a very funny person to talk to, so I am really happy that she appeared in my life and saved me from having a growing tumor in my stomach with an ulcer on its surface which bled and caused anemia. So if you can imagine, to know such a thing when you are 33 is not the best and fun moment in life, and overall projection for a better future was formed also because of the careful and attentive attitude and work of Dr. Maria. I was 100% sure of her and her teamwork and approach. To say it was professional is like to say nothing. I hope this review helps other patients to know better that they are in good hands.
About Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073543146
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapfer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapfer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stapfer works at
Dr. Stapfer has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Ileus and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapfer.
