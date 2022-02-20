See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Stapfer works at USC Liver and Kidney Transplant in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Ileus and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Keck Hospital of USC
    1510 San Pablo St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 442-5908
  2
    2151 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835 (714) 446-5830
  3
    Providence St. Jude Medical Center
    101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 (714) 446-5830
  4
    USC Healthcare Center
    1450 San Pablo St Ste 6200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 442-7172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Ileus
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 20, 2022
    Dr. Maria made surgery on my stomach using robotic technology. She removed a tumor that was believed to be at a pre-cancer stage. She saved my life by removing it. She carefully chose words and descriptions, when I and my husband asked her multiple questions on the procedure and expectations around it. We are very happy that she and her great team made an excellent job! She is also a very funny person to talk to, so I am really happy that she appeared in my life and saved me from having a growing tumor in my stomach with an ulcer on its surface which bled and caused anemia. So if you can imagine, to know such a thing when you are 33 is not the best and fun moment in life, and overall projection for a better future was formed also because of the careful and attentive attitude and work of Dr. Maria. I was 100% sure of her and her teamwork and approach. To say it was professional is like to say nothing. I hope this review helps other patients to know better that they are in good hands.
    Elena M. — Feb 20, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1073543146
    Education & Certifications

    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stapfer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stapfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stapfer has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Ileus and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

